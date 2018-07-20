MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are investigating two officer-involved shooting incidents that occurred Thursday, (July 18), in the areas of Keauhou and Napoopoo Road.

At about 4:58 p.m., police received a tip that fugitive Justin Waiki was possibly sighted within a primer-colored Toyota pickup truck with unknown license plates within the parking lot of 75-1015 Henry Street, Kailua-Kona. Additional information indicated the truck was last seen traveling westbound on Henry Street. Officers immediately responded and began conducting checks for the vehicle. At approximately 5:19 p.m., officers spotted a vehicle matching the description. The vehicle was initially parked on Makolea Street in the area located above Kahaluu Beach and then relocated into the upper parking lot of 78-6725 Makolea Street (Kahaluu Housing). Officers approached the vehicle and observed a male individual seated in the driver’s seat and a female individual in the passenger’s seat. Officers gave verbal commands to the occupants when the male operator initially drove towards the officers’ and reversed onto the lawn fronting the housing complex. One of the officers then repositioned himself at which time the vehicle began moving forward at a high rate of speed in the direction of where the officer was standing. The officer discharged three shots at the suspect vehicle, however, the vehicle continued to flee the scene towards Alii Drive.

Officers continued to pursue the vehicle southbound, onto the Hokulia Bypass Road, and down Napoopoo Road. As the vehicle was traveling westbound on Napoopoo Road, another officer positioned his vehicle on the roadway and stood outside of his vehicle as the suspect vehicle approached the officer’s stationary location. As the suspect vehicle approached the officer’s position, the suspect drove the vehicle towards the officer. The officer discharged 10 shots at the suspect vehicle, however, the vehicle continued to flee the scene towards Middle Keei Road.

The vehicle continued onto Middle Keei Road and was eventually abandoned in a private coffee field on Keala Makua Place in Honaunau.

The two occupants then fled the immediate area on foot into lava fields and thick brush. Extensive searches of the area were conducted and two suspects were located and taken into custody without further incident.

Checks of the suspect vehicle revealed the truck displayed stolen license plates and the truck was reported stolen earlier in the day from Hilo.

The suspects are identified as 25-year-old Harvey Damo Jr., and 25-year-old Shevylyn Klaus, both of Hilo. Both were taken into custody for Theft in the Second Degree.

Damo received medical treatment at the Kona Community Hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was released from the hospital and along with Klaus remains in custody at the Kealakehe Police Station pending continuing investigation by detectives with the Area II Criminal Investigation Section.

Both officers have been placed on administrative leave as is standard practice in any officer-involved shooting. The Police Department’s Area II Criminal Investigations Section will conduct a criminal investigation into the shooting, and the Office of Professional Standards will conduct an administrative investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information about this incident to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Detective Pernell Hanoa at (808) 326-4646 ext. 281 or via email at Pernell.Hanoa@hawaiicounty.gov.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



