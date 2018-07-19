MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are continuing the search for Justin Waiki for the murder of Officer Bonson K. Kaliloa, who was fatally shot while on a traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway 11, in Mountain View on Tuesday evening, (July 17).

The search has been bolstered with assistance from the U.S Marshalls and FBI. Both agencies have offered rewards of $10,000 each. An additional reward of another $10,000 has been offered by Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, (ATF), which brings the total reward being offered to $30,000.

Autopsy results released today list the cause of death as a macerated carotid artery due to a gunshot wound. The manner of death is listed as Homicide.

Police remind citizens that harboring and assisting a fugitive is a felony offense.

Waiki is to be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information his whereabouts is asked to call the police at (808) 935-3311 or those who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300.

The Criminal Investigation Section is continuing this investigation and anyone with information may also contact Detective William Brown at (808) 961-2384 or by email at william.brown@hawaiicounty.gov.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



