Hawaiʻi Island police are investigating the murder of a police officer who was fatally shot while on a traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway 11, in the area of Kukui Camp Road, Mt. View, Hawaiʻi.

On July 17, 2018, approximately 9:47 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle bearing Hawaiʻi license plate number ZGG 879, being operated by a 33-year old male identified as Justin Waiki, of a last known Las Vegas address, who was wanted on an outstanding no bail warrant and multiple All Points Bulletins.

Upon officers approaching the vehicle the suspect Justin Waiki, exited the driver front seat and fired multiple shots from what is believed to be a handgun, striking Officer Bronson K. Kaliloa in the neck and leg area. Other Officers at the scene immediately returned fire, however, the suspect Waiki, was able to flee into the brush on foot. Highway 11 was closed down, while police searched for the suspect and process the scene for evidence.

Officer Kaliloa was transported by the Hawaiʻi Fire Department Medic Unit to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room where the medical trauma team began treating his life threatening injuries and prepared him for surgery. Officer Kaliloa underwent surgery, however, lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at approximately 12:45 a.m. Officer Kaliloa, a 10-year veteran of the Hawaiʻi Police Department, leaves behind his wife and three small children.

The suspect is identified as Justin Joshua Waiki, (pictured above) and is described as 5’11” in height, approximately 145 pounds, last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark colored jacket. Waiki is to be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information his whereabouts is asked to call the police at 935-3311 or those who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300.

The Criminal Investigation Section is continuing this investigation and anyone with information may also contact Detective William Brown at (808) 961-2384 or by email at william.brown@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

