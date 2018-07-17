MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces the temporary closure of Keikiland playground effective July 30, 2018, through September 4, 2018, for resurfacing and repairs.

The project consists of resurfacing the playground safety surface with new synthetic turf safety surfacing, along with other repairs to the playground equipment area only. The playground equipment area will be blocked off with safety barricades during this construction period.

The Department thanks park users and the general public for their understanding and patience while work progresses to improve Keikiland Playground.

For more information, please call Parks & Recreation Administration office at 961-8311.

