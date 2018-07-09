MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii, HI, July 9- Gasoline prices in Hawaii have risen 1.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.92/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 355 stations in Hawaii. This compares with the national average that has fallen 0.3 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.85/g, according to GasBuddy.

Average gasoline prices on July 9 in Hawaii have ranged widely over the last five years:

$3.33/g in 2017, $2.82/g in 2016, $3.35/g in 2015, $4.34/g in 2014 and $4.30/g in 2013.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 58.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago and are 2.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has dropped 6.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 60.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Areas near Hawaii and their current gas price climate:

Alaska- $3.47/g, up 3.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.43/g.

Anchorage- $3.29/g, down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.30/g.

Honolulu- $3.60/g, up 2.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.58/g.

“As gas prices saw their highest level on July 4 in four years, President Trump continues to try to push OPEC to produce more crude oil, but so far, it hasn’t materialized into much anything. Gas prices have inched up in a majority of states and oil prices remain comfortably above $70 per barrel, with no significant relief any time soon,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “In addition, with a brief reminder of hurricane season as Beryl formed, there may be more worries that in the weeks ahead the Atlantic could churn out more storms, thus more risk of disruption in regards to oil or refinery infrastructure. There’s little downward pressure on oil prices as we remain in the midst of the summer driving season, and unless we see credible evidence to suggest OPEC or other countries are producing more oil, we will likely continue to see gas prices drift higher.”

For Hawaii Island gas prices and trends visit — www.hawaii247.com/gas

