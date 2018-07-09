MEDIA RELEASE

One of the nation’s top financial educators is coming to Hilo to help Big Island residents save and invest for their future.

Geri Walsh is in charge of investor education for the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a nonprofit organization authorized by Congress to protect America’s investors.

Walsh, FINRA’s Senior Vice President of Investor Education, will speak at a free “Thinking Money: Smart Investing” workshop on Sunday, July 15 at the Hawaii Aging and Disability Resource Center on Kinoole Street in Hilo. The workshop runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and includes lunch.

AARP Hawai‘i, FINRA and the state Office of the Securities Commissioner are sponsoring the workshop to help residents make good financial decisions about their savings and investments.

Topics covered include retirement savings, managing investment risk, evaluating performance and avoiding fraud.

The workshop is open to anyone of any age. You don’t have to be an AARP member to attend. But you must pre-register at aarp.cvent.com/money7-15 or call 1-877-926-8300.

