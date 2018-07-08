Kilauea Eruption Update

Fissure 8 (lower right) and open lava channel leading to the northeast. Geologists noted small lava-level fluctuations in the open channel overnight, which indicates intermittent variations in lava discharge from fissure 8. An increase in lava levels was noted about 1.5 hours after the collapse-explosion event at the volcano’s summit at 02:55 a.m. HST. Evidence of a couple of recent, short-lived channel overflows were observed early this morning, but they had not reached the edge of the flow field. The small steam plumes in distance mark locations of fissures that erupted in early May at the beginning of the ongoing eruption. Photo taken Sunday, July 8, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Braided section of the lava channel located “downstream” between about 3.5 to 6 km (2.2 to 3.7 mi) from fissure 8 (upper right). The width of the two channels in the middle center is about 325 m (1,065 ft). View is toward the southwest. Photo taken Sunday, July 8, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey View of the partially filled Kapoho Crater (center) and the open lava channel where it makes a 90-degree turn around the crater. The open channel no longer directly enters the ocean. Lava flows freely through the channel only to the southern edge of Kapoho Crater (left side of image). Clearly, lava moves into and through the molten core of the thick ‘a‘ā flow across a broad area from both the sides and end of the channel. Photo taken Sunday, July 8, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Close view of the “end” of the open lava channel where lava moves beneath the crusted ‘a‘ā flow. Photo taken Sunday, July 8, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Lava still oozes from the northern edge of the ‘a‘ā flow near the lighthouse at Cape Kumukahi (upper right). Smoke from burning vegetation marks location of lava oozeouts. View is toward the northeast. Photo taken Sunday, July 8, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Multiple ocean entries were active this early morning, each contributing to the prominent “laze” plume above the area. Lava moves from the open channel through the molten core of the broad ‘a‘ā flow field to the ocean. Kapoho Crater is at middle right of photo. Photo taken Sunday, July 8, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey

This is a Civil Defense Message for 6 a.m., Sunday, July 8, 2018.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that Fissure 8 continues to be very active and is feeding a lava channel to the ocean at Kapoho. The flow is producing a broad ocean entry along the shoreline and continues to expand into Kapoho Beach Lots and north of Four Corners intersection.

The following policies remain in effect:

Kapoho Beach Lots and Four Corners area are closed to any access.

Be aware that spillovers of the channel and other breakouts are possible on the active flow field, do not access the active flow field due to extreme hazard.

The National Weather Service forecast showery trade wind conditions through tonight. Trades are expected to weaken for a brief period tonight through Monday night.

The Disaster Recovery Center is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. The Center is located at the Kea`au High School Gym. If you need a ride, buses run between the two shelters and the Disaster Recovery Center.

The Salvation Army continues to operate a distribution center at the Pahoa Community Center on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. If you have items you wish to donate, please coordinate with the Salvation Army at (808) 756-0306.

The Pahoa Post Office is open during normal business hours with temporary Sunday hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for mail and package distribution only for residents in the affected areas. Mail delivery has resumed for areas where roadways have reopened. No retail services on Sunday.

For your safety, heed warnings from Civil Defense officials and stay alert.

Ocean entry laze

Due to the lava entry at the ocean, the following policies are in effect:

Access to the area is prohibited due to the laze hazard.

Stay away from any ocean plume since it can change direction without warning.

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively monitoring the ocean entry area and enforcing a 300-meter standoff zone. Only permitted tour boats are allowed in the area.

Health hazards of laze include lung, eye and skin irritation.

Be aware that the laze plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning.

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) and Vog

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna.

Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) gas from fissures are especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org

The residents of Puna are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.

