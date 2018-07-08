MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai‘i Electric Light Company announces construction work in the Volcano area from July 9 to September 30, 2018, weather permitting. Work will be performed in phases along Old Volcano Road, Kalanikoa Road, Kilauea Road, and Wright Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

Crews will replace 1.25 miles of overhead transmission lines to improve system reliability. Work will include hole digging, tree trimming, pole removal, and pole installation. Hole digging operations will begin on July 9.

Some of the work will require partial lane closures with delays of up to 10 minutes. Traffic control will be provided and motorists are advised to drive with caution in the work zone.

For the safety of our crews, temporary power interruptions may be necessary. Advance notification will be provided to area residents.

We regret any disruption this construction could cause and thank you for your patience and understanding. If you have any questions or concerns, please call 969-6666.

