

Time-lapse movie of Kilauea’s Lower East Rift Zone in Puna. This image is from a temporary research camera positioned near Kapoho looking southwest. One can see the eruptive Fissure 8 near the center. June 28-July 7, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of the panorama of Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook Vent Wide Angle from HVO Observation Tower. June 28-July 7, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse panorama of the Kīlauea Caldera Wide Angle from HVO Observation Tower. July 1-5, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Thermal image time-lapse movie of the panorama of Kīlauea Caldera from the HVO Observation Tower. July 1-7, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Kīlauea Caldera from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. June 28-July 7, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook Vent from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. June 28-July 7, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Crater looking Southwest. June 28-July 7, 2018. Images courtesy of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)

On Kilauea Volcano’s lower East Rift Zone, lava from the fissure 8 spatter cone continues to flow in an established channel to the Kapoho coastline. Minor overflows from the channel occur periodically, but are short-lived and have not extended beyond the current flow field. At the coast, the northern margin of the flow field is oozing lava at several points in the area of Kapoho Beach Lots. The lava channel has crusted over about 0.8 km (0.5 mi) inland of the ocean entry. Lava enters the ocean over a broad area on the northern side of the entry area. Residents in the lower Puna District of Hawaii Island should remain informed and heed Hawaii County Civil Defense closures, warnings, and messages (www.hawaiicounty.gov/active-al…). At Kilauea’s summit, collapse explosions continued to occur during the past week, producing ash-poor steam plumes less than a few hundred meters (1,000 ft) above the ground. The energy released by these events is equivalent to a magnitude-5.1 to 5.4 earthquake. Inward slumping of the rim and walls of Halemaumau continues in response to ongoing subsidence at the summit.

At Mauna Loa, HVO seismic and deformation monitoring networks have been recording near background levels of seismicity and ground motion for at least the last six months. These observations indicate that the volcano is no longer at an elevated level of activity. Accordingly, HVO has dropped the Mauna Loa alert level to NORMAL and the aviation color code to GREEN. HVO continues to monitor the volcano closely and will report any significant changes.

