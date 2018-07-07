MEDIA RELEASE

Police are searching for Francis J. Acirbo, a 64-year-old man, about 5’5″ in height, 170 pounds, salt, and pepper hair. Last seen wearing black shorts, a black shirt, and knee-high rubber boots. Acirbo was last seen walking in the Papaikou area at 1 p.m. Friday (July 6)

Acirbo requires medication for a undisclosed condition.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

