The Office of Elections and County Clerks will be conducting drive-thru voter registration on July 11 and July 12 at various locations statewide.

Individuals may visit any of the following locations where election officials will be on hand to assist voters in registering from the convenience of their vehicle. Voters who have moved or changed their name since the last election will need to update their registration. Additionally, voters are welcomed to drop-off completed voter registration forms to these locations.

Hawaii:

Location: Bayfront (Hilo), Walmart (Kona), and Malama Market (Pahoa)

Dates: July 11 and 12

Hours: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Maui:

Location: Kahului Shopping Center

Dates: July 12 only

Hours: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Kauai:

Location: Office of County Clerk, Elections Division

Dates: July 11 and 12

Hours: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Oahu:

Location: Hawaii State Capitol (front of the capitol facing Beretania St.)

Dates: July 11 and 12

Hours: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

To be eligible to register to vote, you must be a U.S. Citizen, a Hawaii resident and at least 18 years of age. Hawaii law allows for voter pre-registration at 16 years of age, however the individual must be 18 years of age to vote.

Voter Registration Forms are also available at the following locations:

U.S. Post Offices

Public Libraries

Office of Elections website: elections.hawaii.gov

City/County Clerk’s Offices

Most State Agencies

Voters can also register online, by mail, or at the Clerk’s Office by July 12. Applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. to register to vote in the Primary Election. Mailed applications will be accepted if postmarked by July 12. Additionally, voters registered by July 12 are eligible to request a mail ballot.

Individuals who miss the July 12 deadline can still register and vote at an Early Walk in Voting site within their county from July 30 to August 9 and beginning with the 2018 Primary Election, qualified individuals may register and vote at their assigned polling place on Election Day. However, they may experience increased wait times at the polls as they will be required to complete a Registration Affidavit and confirm they are at the correct polling place. These extra steps ensure the integrity of the voter registration rolls and the election.

The Primary Election is on Saturday, August 11, 2018. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. For additional information on the 2018 Elections, visit elections.hawaii.gov or call (808) 453-VOTE (8683).

