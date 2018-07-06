MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police Officer Andrew Springer has been selected as the Aloha Exchange Clubs Officer of the Month of May 2018. Officer Springer, a 4-year member of the force, was recommended based on his dedication to duty and a proactive approach to patrol.

On (May 17), officers responded to a suspicious person report on Kalaoa Camp Road in Pāpaʻikou. A female resident reported that a male party approached her asking to use her phone. While using the phone, he was overheard asking someone “if the people on Kaieie Rd. were home because he needed a ride”. The male then left the area before officers arrived and contacted the female resident. Surveillance video provided by the female resident was viewed, and Eddie Poai was identified as the suspicious person. Poai had four outstanding warrants and numerous open APB’S.

Officer Springer with the assistance of another officer headed up Kaieie Rd. to make checks for Poai. While on Kaieie Rd. Officer Springer observed Poai getting into a blue PT Cruiser as a passenger, seeing this Springer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. The PT Cruiser refused to stop and reversed up Kaieie Rd. The PT Cruiser finally stopped after approximately one mile and as Officer Springer passed it to get behind it, the PT Cruiser unexpectedly pulled forward to flee but got stuck in a two-foot ditch on the side of the road. Officer Springer ordered the occupants out of the PT Cruiser and was able to arrest them without further incident.

Earlier the same morning and in the same area, Officer Springer had located a parked van and contacted the van’s driver. Both the van and driver were connected to a robbery where a firearm was allegedly brandished. Upon realizing this and while speaking to the driver he was able to get the driver’s consent to look into the van. Springer then observed a rifle. The driver was subsequently arrested, and the van recovered as evidence, so a search warrant could be obtained to recover the rifle. The driver was later charged with felony offenses.

During one shift of work, Officer Springer was able to arrest two individuals associated with numerous crimes and take a weapon off the streets.

Officer Springer has a very calm, subdued demeanor which he uses to his benefit and is widely respected amongst his peers. Officer Springer embodies the Hawaii Police Department Core Values of Integrity, Professionalism, Compassion, Teamwork, and Community Satisfaction.

