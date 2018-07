MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 36-year-old Kainoa Andaya-Visser who is wanted on outstanding warrants.

He is described as being 6-feet, 240 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair, medium complexion with numerous tattoos.

He is known to frequent the Hilo and Kona areas.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Police Departments non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

