MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Jacob Mead who has been reported as missing.

Mead was last seen in the Kailua-Kona area on, (February 17), wearing a blue hoodie, sweatpants with a multi-colored backpack.

He is described as being 5-feet-6-inches, 160 pounds, blue eyes and brown hair with a fair complexion.

Anyone having information on his whereabouts is asked to call Sergeant Calvin Delaries Jr. at (808) 326-4646 ext. 304 or the police departments non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



