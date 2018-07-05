 

   

Police are searching for a boy reported missing, last seen in Kailua-Kona

Jacob Mead

Hawaiʻi Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Jacob Mead who has been reported as missing.

Mead was last seen in the Kailua-Kona area on, (February 17), wearing a blue hoodie, sweatpants with a multi-colored backpack.

He is described as being 5-feet-6-inches, 160 pounds, blue eyes and brown hair with a fair complexion.

Anyone having information on his whereabouts is asked to call Sergeant Calvin Delaries Jr. at (808) 326-4646 ext. 304 or the police departments non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.


