MEDIA RELEASE
The Department of Parks and Recreation is pleased to announce that registration is now open for the 31st Annual Richardson Rough Water Swim which will be held at 8:00 a.m. on July 29, 2018, at Richardson Ocean Park.
Early Registration: $20 (must be received or postmarked by July 20, 2018).
Mail registration form to:
2018 Roughwater Swim
799 Pi’ilani Street
Hilo, Hi 96720
In-person early registration is also available at the Recreation Division Office, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Registration after July 20, 2018 will be $40, and will be accepted until race day at 7 a.m.
For more information, please call the Recreation Division Office at 961-8740, or the Aquatics Specialist at 961-8694.
