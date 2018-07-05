MEDIA RELEASE

The Department of Parks and Recreation is pleased to announce that registration is now open for the 31st Annual Richardson Rough Water Swim which will be held at 8:00 a.m. on July 29, 2018, at Richardson Ocean Park.

Early Registration: $20 (must be received or postmarked by July 20, 2018).

Mail registration form to:

2018 Roughwater Swim

799 Pi’ilani Street

Hilo, Hi 96720

In-person early registration is also available at the Recreation Division Office, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Registration after July 20, 2018 will be $40, and will be accepted until race day at 7 a.m.

For more information, please call the Recreation Division Office at 961-8740, or the Aquatics Specialist at 961-8694.

