MEDIA RELEASE

Big Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two male suspects responsible for a home invasion robbery which occurred at a home in the Orchidland subdivision in Puna early this morning, (July 3).

Police were called to the residence at about 4 a.m. and learned that two masked men, each brandishing a firearm, had broken into the home and confronted the couple as they lay asleep. One of the men demanded they open a safe which was in another room of the residence. After the safe was opened, the suspects took the ten firearms and U.S. currency from within and fled the scene in the victims’ white 2012 Toyota Tundra bearing Hawaii license plates ZEN-009. The truck may have damage to its front and roof resulting from the suspects striking the garage door and front gate to the home as they left.

The suspects were described as sounding local, between 5-feet-5-inches to 5-feet-8-inches, one was about 150 pounds and the other about 225 pounds. They were last seen wearing black coats, dark pants, and hats.

Neither victim sustained any physical injuries during this incident.

Among the firearms taken were several semi-automatic pistols, shotguns, high-powered rifles and a 7mm rifle. Also taken was approximately 4,000 rounds of live ammunition for these firearms.

The investigation is being conducted by detectives assigned to the department’s Criminal Investigation Section. Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective BJ Sagon at (808) 961-2375 or the police non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



