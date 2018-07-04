MEDIA RELEASE

VOLCANO, Hawaii – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises the public of a single lane closure on Highway 11 between Piimauna Drive and the entrance to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park for pavement repairs. The lane closure is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m., Thursday, July 5, 2018, and is scheduled to end by 5 p.m.

The emergency lane closure is necessary to repair damage to Highway 11 caused by ongoing seismic activity. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when driving in the area and to observe posted speed limit and other safety signage.

Motorists planning on accessing this route during the closure times should plan ahead and check travel times using the app or website of their choice, such as Google Maps or Waze. Camera views of Highway 11 at the entrance to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park may be accessed via ops.punatraffic.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



