MEDIA RELEASE

The Shops at Mauna Lani invites the community to come and celebrate the season at Summer Fest on Saturday, July 7 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

An annual event, Summer Fest features free activities including a Wave Rider water slide, rock climbing wall, bounce castle as well as water play in our newly refurbished fountain. In addition, free carnival games for young and old. Live entertainment includes music and contests with prizes emceed by DJ Ed Geer.

A variety of foods will be available for purchase during the festival including sliders and gourmet hot dogs by Tommy Bahama, vegetarian treats from Under the Bodhi Tree, Mexican foods and Won-Tons from the Won Ton food wagon.

About The Shops at Mauna Lani. From simple to elegant, The Shops at Mauna Lani is the premier shopping, dining and lifestyle destination on the Kohala Coast of Hawaii’s Big Island, home to excellent retail stores including Tommy Bahama Store, Jams World, Oasis Lifestyle, Hulakai, and more. The open air mall also offers Foodland Farms gourmet grocery market, fine art galleries and seven popular restaurants. For more information, call (808) 885-9501, visit www.shopsatmaunalani.com, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

