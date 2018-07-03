MEDIA RELEASE

HILO – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is reminding the public that the speed limit on Highway 130 (Keaau-Pahoa Road) in the vicinity of the cracks at mile markers 14.4 and 14.6 has been lowered to 25 mph since May 27, 2018.

“We’re thankful for the work our crews and partners have put in to ensure continued mobility for those in the East Rift Zone,” said Hawaii Department of Transportation Director Jade Butay. “Even though the situation has stabilized enough to allow public access to Highway 130, we are reminding those choosing to travel through the area of speed and parking restrictions that we’ve put in place for their safety.”

Hawaii County announced that Highway 130 would be opening to all traffic beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

The speed limit along Highway 130 from the Highway 130/Highway 132 (Pahoa-Kapoho Road) intersection to the highway’s intersection with Kamaili Road/Opihakao Drive has been reduced to 35 mph. The original speed limit along Highway 130 from mile marker 11.46 to mile marker 15.3 varied between 45-55 mph.

Temporary “No Parking” signs have also been installed near Leilani Estates at the request of the county.

Motorists are reminded that stopping or parking on the metal plates or at other unauthorized points along Highway 130 is not advisable as HDOT and the county continue to monitor heat and gas levels in the area. Camera views showing the heat coming from the cracks beneath Highway 130 remain available through ops.punatraffic.org

“Even though Hawaii County is opening the road up to the public we want to remind folks that they may be traveling through areas where people have lost everything and are at continued threat,” said Hawaii District Engineer Donald Smith. “If you are not a resident and are passing through, please be mindful of this and the signs that are posted along the highway for your safety.”

HDOT’s Hawaii District, federal, state, county, and private partners continue to work on the additional alternative route from the Black Sand Subdivision to South Kaohe Homestead Road. Work on alternate evacuation routes using Chain of Craters Road and an alternate route around the cracking on Highway 130 through land owned by Sandford Service Center Inc. was completed on June 2, 2018.

