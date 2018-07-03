MEDIA RELEASE

In Hawaii, we love to celebrate the 4th of July with family, friends, food, and fireworks. But all too often the festivities turn tragic on our roads. This iconic American holiday is also one of the deadliest holidays of the year due to drunk-driving crashes.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration over the 2016 Fourth of July holiday, (6 p.m., (July 2), to 5:59 a.m., July 6):

188 people were killed in crashes involving at least one driver or motorcycle operator with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher. This is a 28% increase from 2015, (146 fatalities).

Nearly half of those who died were in a vehicle crash involving at least one driver or motorcycle operator with a BAC of .15 or higher – almost twice the legal limit.

This July 4th, the Hawai’i Police Department wants all of us to keep Hawai’i free from drunk driving. If you plan on attending a celebration where there is alcohol, make a plan to get home without drinking and driving. If you are planning the party, help your guests plan for a sober ride home. Remember: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.

