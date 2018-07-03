MEDIA RELEASE

The public is cordially invited to the Hilo Orchid Show Gala Preview Party, a “fun”-raiser that kicks off the 66th-anniversary Orchid Show and Sale in Hilo… and raises funds for peace and lava evacuees.

Held from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, July 12 at the Edith Kanaka’ole Stadium, the evening gala features drinks, food, music, and orchid pre-sales. The event is zero waste, with eco-friendly eating utensils.

“Drink, eat, socialize, and get a sneak preview of the lush displays and the first chance to shop for beautiful, unique, and rare orchid plants,” said Ku‘ikahi Executive Director Julie Mitchell.

Each party-goer receives a souvenir wine or beer glass, in order to enjoy a wide array of fine wines, plus beers on tap from Kona Brewing Co. and Mehana Brewing & Hawai’i Nui Brewing. Also served are gourmet fruit juices and coffee from Hilo Coffee Mill. Pupu, dinner, and dessert buffets are compliments of AJ & Sons Catering and friends. Vegetarian and vegan fare is included.

On the menu are Moroccan chicken tagine with local citrus, dry aged beef steaks on a griddle, Turkish braised eggplant with garbanzo beans, quinoa pilaf, savory and sweet wontons, specialty poke, and mini Hawaiian shrimp plates.

Also served are fresh local greens with lilikoi or gorgonzola dressing, Greek couscous salad, and Thai green papaya salad. Pupu include a variety of cheeses, Charcuterie platters, house-made pastrami, fresh-baked baguettes, garbanzo hummus, olive tapenade, and baba ganoush. And for dessert are fresh fruit platters, chocolate dipped macaroons and assorted brownies.

Tickets are $75 (of which $25 is tax deductible) and may be purchased in advance from The Most Irresistible Shop, Hilo Coffee Mill, Day-Lum Rentals, and Ku’ikahi Mediation Center. Tickets are also available at the door.

Reserved tables for 5 or 10 people are available at platinum, gold, silver, or bronze sponsorship levels. To purchase tickets or tables/sponsorships with a credit card, visit www.hawaiimediation.org/events… or contact Erika at (808) 935-7844 x 1 or erika@hawaiimediation.org.

All ticket proceeds benefit the non-profit Ku’ikahi Mediation Center and the cause of “Finding Solutions, Growing Peace.” All silent auction proceeds benefit Hilo Orchid Society’s lava relief fund.

“We hope the community will come out to enjoy a fun party while supporting two good causes,” said Mitchell. “Please join us as a partner for peace and a giver of hope. Your support changes lives.”

