MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii Community College will host the 2nd Annual Hawaii CC Auto Body Repair & Painting Auto Show on Saturday, July 7. The event will open at 10 a.m. with live entertainment on the Hawaii CC Manono Campus back parking lot in Hilo.

The annual event will showcase a variety of vehicles including race cars, classics, imports, cruisers, and trucks. Meet many fellow car enthusiasts from VW Pickers, Hawaii Classic Cruizers and more.

The car show is free and open to the public.

The fun-filled family day will also feature a lineup of local live bands, door prizes, refreshments and onolicious bentos from Cousins Seafood & Bento. Any proceeds will benefit the Auto Body Repair & Program.

The Hawaii CC Auto Body Repair & Painting Car Show event will end at 2 p.m. with an impressive vehicle start-up and roll out parade.

About the Auto Body Program

The Hawaii CC Auto Body Repair & Painting Program offers an Associate of Applied Science degree and a Certificate of Achievement. The program provides classroom and hands-on live lab training that represents the latest technological trends in the industry. Alumni have established successful careers on Hawai’i Island and elsewhere as auto repair professionals and business owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



