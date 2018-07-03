MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – As election season heats up, the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) reminds everyone that outdoor advertising, including political campaign signage, is prohibited within the State Highway’s right of way.

Highways Maintenance staff and residents have reported increases in illegally placed signage within HDOT jurisdiction. HDOT is providing this reminder as a courtesy to give candidates and their campaigns an opportunity to reposition signs prior to removal.

Highways Maintenance staff will be enforcing the state law prohibiting the installation of signs, Hawaii Revised Statutes Chapter 264, Part V. Text of the law can be found at www.capitol.hawaii.gov/hrscurr… The removal of outdoor advertising along state highways is also in line with the federal Highway Beautification Act of 1965. More information on the Highway Beautification Act of 1965 can be found at www.fhwa.dot.gov/real_estate/o…

Illegal outdoor advertising and other highways concerns may be reported through the following:

Hawaii Island

Maintenance line – 808-933-8878

Maui

Maintenance line – 808-873-3535

Oahu

Highways Maintenance Hotline – 808-831-6714

email MSWClerk@hawaii.gov

Kauai

Maintenance line – 808-241-3000 (follow the voice prompts for potholes or other maintenance)

