MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of June 25, through July 1, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 23 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 584 DUI arrests compared with 573 during the same period last year, an increase of 1.9 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 3 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 6 138 Puna 6 123 Ka‘ū 1 15 Kona 7 248 South Kohala 3 49 North Kohala 0 5 Island Total 23 584

There have been 637 major accidents so far this year compared with 694 during the same period last year, a decrease of 8.2 percent.

To date, there were 13 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 15 fatalities, compared with 18 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 20 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 27.8 percent for fatal crashes, and 25 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

