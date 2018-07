MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police need your help in locating Samantha Mcvay who has been reported as missing.

Age 29, 5-feet-7-inches, 135 pounds, shoulder-length red hair. Last seen in Hilo. Please call the Hawaiʻi Police Department at (808) 935-3311

