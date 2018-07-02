MEDIA RELEASE

Police are searching for Israel Victorino-Rabang, a 23-year-old Hawi man. Victorino-Rabang is 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 150 pounds and has long hair. Victorino-Rabang was last seen wearing dark shorts and no shirt riding a skateboard on Kumakua Street. Victorino-Rabang is mentally unstable and requires medication.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 9-1-1 or contact police.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

