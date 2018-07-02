MEDIA RELEASE

Honolulu – Here are the latest updates regarding the impact to mail delivery of the Kilauea Volcano eruption in the Puna region of Hawaii island:

Due to air quality concerns, mail delivery on routes served by the Pahoa Post Office will be suspended today, Monday, July 2. Customers affected by this temporary suspension are asked to pick up their mail at the Pahoa Post Office. Retail operations at the Pahoa Post Office are unaffected by this delivery suspension. Mail delivery on the suspended routes will resume when conditions permit.

