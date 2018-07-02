MEDIA RELEASE

The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of State Parks will conduct early closures of four West Hawai‘i parks on the Fourth of July holiday.

Kekaha Kai State Park (Mahaiula and Maniniowali (Kua Bay) sections), Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area (including the Waialea Bay section), Lapakahi State Park and Kiholo State Park Reserve will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

“We are closing these facilities early to discourage use of fireworks, which is prohibited in state parks, and to protect the public and natural resources of the areas,” said DLNR Chairperson Suzanne Case.

Normal park hours will resume on Thursday, July 5, 2018, as follows:

Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kekaha Kai State Park – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kiholo State Park reserve – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

As a reminder, tents are not permitted at Wailoa River State Park in Hilo.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



