MEDIA RELEASE

A fantastic fireworks finale caps off the ‘Family Fourth’ celebration at Waikoloa Beach Resort on July 4, 2018. The free, all-day event features nonstop entertainment, balloon art, carnival games and treats for all ages, from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., at Kings’ Shops, Queens’ MarketPlace and Waikoloa Bowl. (See full schedule below).

The 27th Annual Rubber Duckie Race, is a major fundraiser for the United Cerebral Palsy Association of Hawaii (UCPA). Thousands of people gather around Kings’ Lake to watch their bright yellow ducks take the plunge, and cheer them on to the finish line. Winners reward their owners with valuable prizes. To adopt a duck, call Kings’ Shops office, at 886-8811. All proceeds benefit UCPA of Hawai‘i.

At Queens’ MarketPlace, families can enjoy a fun selection of Carnival Games with prizes, balloon sculpting by Balloon Monsoon, Kohala Mountain Express, face painting, cotton candy and popcorn stands, and five different bands entertaining in the Coronation Pavilion.

Doors open to Waikoloa Bowl at 4:45 p.m. for music by Tomi Isobe and Friends and LT Smooth as the afternoon winds up to 8:00 p.m. when the fireworks extravaganza begins.

Guests staying in Waikoloa Beach Resort hotels and condominium properties are encouraged to “stroll to the bowl” and enjoy the walk while avoiding traffic.

Beach mats or chairs are welcome for open lawn seating in Waikoloa Bowl. Drones, pets, coolers and alcoholic beverages are not permitted. This is a non-smoking event. Waikoloa Beach Resort would like to thank the Hawaii County Fire Department for co-sponsoring the community fireworks display. For more information visit www.WaikoloaBeachResort.com or call Queens’ MarketPlace office at 886-8822.

July 4 Schedule of Events

Kings’ Shops

11:30 a.m. A-Bay’s Waikoloa Bar & Grill Watermelon Eating Contest

12:30 p.m. H.I.C.C.U.P. Circus

1 p.m. Original Big Island Shave Ice Co. Shave Ice Eating Contest

2 p.m. Duck Calling and Duck Waddling Contests

3 p.m. 27th Annual Rubber Duckie Race at Kings’ Lake

3:30 p.m. Sudden Rush

5 p.m. Award Ceremony at Center Stage

Queens’ MarketPlace, Coronation Pavilion

12 p.m. Johnny Shot Band

12-5 p.m. Cotton candy, popcorn, balloon art by Balloon Monsoon, Carnival games

throughout Queens’ MarketPlace

throughout Queens’ MarketPlace 2 p.m. Tomi Isobe Blues Band

3 p.m. Lorenzo’s Army

4 p.m. Free n Easy

8:15 p.m. Music by Full Circle at the Coronation Pavilion, to wind down the night

Waikoloa Bowl

4:45 p.m. Entrances open to Waikoloa Bowl

5 p.m. Music by Tomi Isobe Band Friends

6:15 p.m. LT Smooth

8 p.m. FIREWORKS SHOW

For more information visit www.QueensMarketPlace.net or call 886-8822, or visit www.WaikoloaBeachResort.com

