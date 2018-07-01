MEDIA RELEASE

(Honolulu) – The central Public Land Trust Information System (PLTIS) available only to State and County agencies since January 2015 becomes accessible to anyone tomorrow, June 29, 2018. The online site is found at pltis.hawaii.gov

As part of the Ige Administration’s commitment to effective, efficient, and open government, the PLTIS is the State of Hawai‘i’s first centralized, web-based inventory of all State- and County-owned lands, including encumbrances issued over these lands. Developed and administered by the DLNR Land Division, the PLTIS was developed to satisfy the requirements of Act 54 which mandates the establishment of a comprehensive information system to inventory and maintain information about the lands of the public land trust as described in the Admission Act [section 5(f)] and the Hawai‘i State Constitution (article XII, section 4).

Governor David Ige said, “The digital age offers numerous opportunities to improve the transparency, efficiency, and accountability of our government. The new Public Land Trust Information System (PLTIS) promises to do just that. By digitizing important information about publicly-owned lands, government workers will not only be able to better collect and study data, Hawai‘i residents will also be better informed about the land they live on. As both a governor and an engineer, I look forward to using technologies like GIS and PLTIS to bring government into the 21st century.”

The data in the PLTIS is derived from approximately forty (40) disparate State, County and third-party sources, where source systems range from application databases, to spreadsheets, to paper based files. The PLTIS also includes a GIS interface that allows users to geographically visualize the parcel and encumbrance data.

Suzanne Case, DLNR Chair commented, “Combining all of this disparate data into one easily accessible data-base was a monumental undertaking. On a personal note, this is one of my favorite tools for understanding jurisdiction over lands in Hawai‘i. I’m thrilled this is now available to everyone and my thanks to the DLNR Land Division for all the hard work that made it happen.”

DLNR is encouraging all State Executive Branch departments and all counties to regularly update data in the PLTIS. Current State and County users of the PLTIS don’t need to sign up again. New users can register at pltis.hawaii.gov

