MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai’i Finance Department informs the public that the Waimea office of the Vehicle Registration & Licensing Division will be cutting off the waiting line from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. from July 2 through July 24, due to a staff shortage.

“We will service whoever is in line at 10:30 a.m., prior to the lunchtime closure,” said Division Administrator Naomi O’Dell.

The shortage of staff to man the Waimea office comes amid an islandwide staff shortage in the Division, O’Dell said.

The County appreciates the support and understanding of the public, and apologizes for the inconvenience, she said.

