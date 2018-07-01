By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 9:06 p.m. alarm Saturday (June 30) to 18-1266 Maui Road in Mountain View for a suicidal person and structure fire.

Crews were dispatched for a suicidal male threatening to burn himself and the home he was in. It was reported the person also may have had weapons so police were working at the scene before firefighters could approach the property.

The 30-by-30 foot home was engulfed in flames. Firefighters entered the property, had the fire under control by 10 p.m. and it was declared out at 10:25 p.m. It was reported that there possibly was two people in the home during the fire but two searches in the burned-out structure failed to find any victims inside.

The single family two story wooden was a post and pier type, with an unfinished bottom area, and finished second story living area. The home was destroyed by the fire at an estimated loss of $145,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

