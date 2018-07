By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue answered a 10:39 a.m. alarm Sunday (July 1) to the offshore area of Mahukona Park for a kayaker in distress.

The arriving crew located the kayaker about two miles out with strong offshore winds preventing them from paddling back to shore. Chopper Two was dispatched to the kayaker and hovered over the area until a fire department jetski could arrive to tow the kayak and person back to Mahukona wharf. There were no injuries reported in the event.

