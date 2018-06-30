MEDIA RELEASE

PŌHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawai‘i – Motorists are asked to be alert and drive with care as military units are scheduled to convoy from the Kawaihae Docks to here, July 1, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Additionally, during July, community members may notice an increase in convoys and military training, to include aviation activities, at and around Pōhakuloa as a result of the biennial Rim of the Pacific exercise.

The military appreciates the understanding and continued support of the local community. While sometimes loud, this training is critical to ensure our service members are ready to accomplish their mission and return home safely.

For questions, contact the U.S. Army Garrison-Pōhakuloa Community Liaison, Mike Donnelly, at (808) 969-2411 or michael.o.donnelly.ctr@mail.mi….

