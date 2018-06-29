MEDIA RELEASE

On Thursday (June 28), Mr. Roman V. Andryushkin, a 43-year-old man, of Russia was contacted while in a closed disaster area near the Nanawale Forest Reserve & Lava Tree State Park. Informants in the area who had proper permission to be in the area, reported that Andryushkin was seen operating a Red colored Drone while in the closed area.

Upon DOCARE officers arrival, Andryushkin was cited for loitering in a disaster area and his red colored Drone confiscated as evidence. More charges involving the use of the Drone pending further investigation. This was the 83rd citation issued since the beginning of the eruption.

