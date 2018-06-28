MEDIA RELEASE

Police are searching for Donna Nekoba, 58 of Hilo who is described as Hawaiian, 5’5″, 130 pounds, reddish/brown shoulder length straight hair, thin build, tan complexion. She was last seen wearing a pink tank top, blue jeans, and faded pink rubber boots. she has a tattoo of a green turtle on her right hand. She also has a tattoo of “Wild Cherry” on her right ankle.

Nekoba was last seen in Hilo this afternoon and is operating a gold 2004 Nissan Armada SUV, plate NPH47H.

Her family is concerned for her well being.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

