MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance with locating a South Hilo man who has been reported missing.

40-year-old Ryan Buckley, who was last seen just after midnight, (12 a.m.), Wednesday night/Thursday morning, (June 28), in the upper Kaumana area of Gentry Homes.

He has a medical condition that requires medication.

Buckley is described as about 5-feet-7-inches, 210 pounds, bald and having a beard. He was last seen wearing a black colored t-shirt and dark colored pants. He also has a large tattoo on his chest.

Anyone who may have information of his whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Officer Brad Resureccion of the South Hilo Patrol Division at (808) 961-2213.

