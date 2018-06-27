MEDIA RELEASE
Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 52-year-old Hilo woman who is wanted for Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Motor Vehicle. Jozan Mei-Ling Buckley-Francisco also known as Kaleo Francisco frequents the Puna and Hilo area and may be operating a silver 2016 Jeep Latitude, license number ZDD520.
She is described as 5-feet-8-inches, 132 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.
Leave a Reply