MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 52-year-old Hilo woman who is wanted for Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Motor Vehicle. Jozan Mei-Ling Buckley-Francisco also known as Kaleo Francisco frequents the Puna and Hilo area and may be operating a silver 2016 Jeep Latitude, license number ZDD520.

She is described as 5-feet-8-inches, 132 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

