Four men cited by DOCARE in Kilauea eruption disaster area

Posted on June 27, 2018. Tags: , ,

MEDIA RELEASE

(Hilo) – Four more people have been cited by officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement for being in an East Rift Zone Eruption closed area.

Monday afternoon at about 4:45, four men were spotted by DOCARE officers in an area north of MacKenzie State Recreation Area. All four were cited on two charges: loitering in a disaster area and simple trespass. They are identified as:

  • Mitchell Shroyer-30 of Wisconsin
  • Christopher McWherter-36 of California
  • Nicholas Allen-27 of California
  • Joshua Allen-32 of California

At least 80 people have been cited by DOCARE officers and officers from the Hawai‘i County Police Department since the eruption began in early May. Penalties, if convicted, can be fines as high as $5000 and a year in jail.


