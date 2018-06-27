MEDIA RELEASE

(Hilo) – Four more people have been cited by officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement for being in an East Rift Zone Eruption closed area.

Monday afternoon at about 4:45, four men were spotted by DOCARE officers in an area north of MacKenzie State Recreation Area. All four were cited on two charges: loitering in a disaster area and simple trespass. They are identified as:

Mitchell Shroyer-30 of Wisconsin

Christopher McWherter-36 of California

Nicholas Allen-27 of California

Joshua Allen-32 of California

At least 80 people have been cited by DOCARE officers and officers from the Hawai‘i County Police Department since the eruption began in early May. Penalties, if convicted, can be fines as high as $5000 and a year in jail.

