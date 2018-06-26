MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have arrested and charged a Kailua-Kona man in connection with a robbery incident

At 11:47 a.m., Sunday morning, (June 24), the victim, a 65-year-old Kailua-Kona man told police that he was stopped on Kuakini Highway at a local gas station where he stepped out of his running vehicle to clean his windshield, at which time he was approached by a male suspect who knocked the man down and forcibly took the vehicle causing injury to the man.

The suspect then sped off northbound on Kuakini Highway, ran a red light and broadsided an SUV, which was traveling west down Palani Road with the right-of-way on the green light. The collision subsequently injured an elderly passenger in the SUV.

A good Samaritan who observed the accident followed the suspect who fled the accident scene on foot. The Samaritan briefly detained the suspect until police arrived and took the suspect into custody.

Shortly after the incident, police arrested 23-year-old Derek Hanato of Kailua-Kona, on suspicion of Unauthorized Use of a Propelled Vehicle. Hanato was taken to the Kona Police Cellblock while Patrol Officers and members of the Special Enforcement Unit continued the investigation.

At 2:00 p.m., Monday, police charged Hanato with one count of Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle, one count of an Accident Involving Bodily Injuries, one count of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, one count of Robbery in the second degree, one count of Inattention to Driving, one count of Theft in the second degree, one count of Assault second degree, and one count of Criminal Property Damage first degree. Hanato remains in police custody in lieu of $83,000.00 bail, pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, (June 26), in Kona District Court.

