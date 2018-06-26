 

   

Categorized | News

Police are searching for a man wanted on a warrant and other crime investigations

Posted on June 26, 2018. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

Kolten Mychal Quevedo

Kolten Mychal Quevedo

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 27-year-old Kolten Mychal Quevedo who frequents the South Hilo areas of Papaikou, Pepeekeo, Honomu, and Hakalau.

Quevedo is 5-feet-4-inches and about 147 pounds. He is bald and has numerous tattoos, including one visible on the left side of his neck.

He is wanted on an outstanding warrant of arrest for probation violation, and police also need to speak to him concerning other criminal investigations.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Officer Andrew Springer of South Hilo Patrol at (808) 935-3311.


Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: