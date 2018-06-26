MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii National Park, HI – Everyone is invited to find their park and experience authentic Hawaiian cultural programs, guided hikes, After Dark events and more from Ka‘ū to Volcano to Hilo.

While Kīlauea continues to shake the ground and blast ash from its ever-changing summit crater – causing the partial closure of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park on May 11 – park rangers continue to enlighten and engage visitors from other locations. Rangers are now offering new and familiar programs for visitors at the park’s Kahuku Unit, Volcano Art Center’s Niaulani Campus, and the Mokupāpapa Discovery Center in Hilo – free of charge.

Join us for any of these upcoming park programs, now through Sun., July 1:

Kahuku Unit

The Kahuku Unit of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park is located on the mauka (inland) side of Highway 11 near mile marker 70.5, in Ka‘ū, about a 50-minute drive south of the park’s main entrance. Sturdy footwear, water, raingear, sun protection and a snack are recommended for all hikes. Entrance and all programs are free. Kahuku is open Wednesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Our new 20-minute Kahuku Orientation Talks introduce natural, cultural and historic attributes of Kahuku to the first-time or been-awhile visitor, and rangers also share the latest Kīlauea eruption updates! Orientation talks are at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Meet at the Visitor Contact Station.

Kahuku Coffee Talks are informal conversations on a wide variety of topics, held the last Friday of the month. Ka‘ū coffee, tea and pastries are available for purchase. Come talk story this Friday, June 29 – Hawai‘i Wildlife Fund presents “Removing Trash and Restoring Habitat”) from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Delve into authentic Hawaiian cultural practices via ‘Ike Hana No‘eau (Experience the Skillful Work) programs, held every Saturday and Sunday at 12:30 p.m. in Kahuku. The programs last an hour and are free! Park rangers and staff from the Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association share their knowledge and passion for native Hawaiian crafts:

June 30: Hū. Make a traditional Hawaiian spinning top with kukui nut, a favorite of nā keiki (children).

July 1: ‘Ulana Niu. Weave fun, whimsical items from coconut palm leaves

Kahuku Guided Hikes:

Pu‘u o Lokuana. This short 0.4-mile hike to the top of the grassy cinder cone, Pu‘u o Lokuana is ideal for families. Learn about the formation and various uses of this hill over time and enjoy a breathtaking view of lower Ka‘ū. Pu‘u o Lokuana hike is offered Sunday, July 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m..

Kahuku events are posted to the park website, www.nps.gov/havo/planyourvisit….

Mokupāpapa Discovery Center. Find you park rangers at Mokupāpapa Discovery Center in downtown Hilo, Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rangers provide daily eruption updates, and at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., give a talk about all five of Hawai‘i Island’s volcanoes –including Kīlauea. Located at 76 Kamehameha Ave., Hilo. Free!

Join rangers and HPPA staff at Mokupāpapa Discovery Center for the ‘Ike Hana No‘eau (Experience the Skillful Work) workshop, Lei Haku, and learn to make a beautiful lei worn around the head, Wednesday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Volcano Art Center’s Niaulani Campus. You can also find your park rangers in Volcano at the Volcano Art Center’s Niaulani Campus at 19-4074 Old Volcano Rd., in Volcano Village. Rangers are there most days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to provide talks and answer questions about the current eruption. Free!

The return of After Dark …near the park at the Volcano Art Center’s Niaulani Campus! Join us for “Sealed with Aloha: Hawaiian Monk Seals and Hawai‘i,” presented by Tara Spiegel and the dedicated staff of Ke Kai Ola (The Healing Sea). This amazing facility, operated by the Marine Mammal Center, has grown to include science-based rehabilitation techniques, a highly trained stranding response network and much more. Learn how these heroes of hope heal and rehabilitate endangered Hawaiian monk seals. Tuesday, June 26 at 7 p.m. Free!

