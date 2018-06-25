MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of June 18, through June 24, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 19 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident.

So far this year, there have been 561 DUI arrests compared with 556 during the same period last year, an increase of .09 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 3 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 6 132 Puna 3 117 Ka‘ū 0 14 Kona 7 241 South Kohala 3 46 North Kohala 0 5 Island Total 19 561

There have been 614 major accidents so far this year compared with 676 during the same period last year, a decrease of 9.2 percent.

To date, there were 13 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 15 fatalities, compared with 18 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 20 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 27.8 percent for fatal crashes, and 25 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

Revised 06-18-18: Adjustments to the Year to Date totals for the District of South Hilo and Puna. One DUI that occurred on 05/24/2018, (C18014667) in the District of Puna was inadvertently attributed to the South Hilo District and is revised to reflect an additional arrest for the District of Puna, and to minus one arrest from the District of South Hilo.

