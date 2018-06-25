MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU—Renters in Hawai‘i County whose homes and property were damaged by the Kilauea

volcanic eruption and earthquakes may be eligible for federal disaster assistance.

FEMA provides individuals and households—homeowners and renters—financial help or direct services

to those who have necessary expenses and serious needs if they are unable to meet these needs through

other means.

The U.S. Small Business Administration offers low-interest disaster loans to help repair or replace

disaster-damaged personal property, including furniture and automobiles. Loan rates are as low as 1.938

percent; terms can be as long as 30 years and renters may be eligible for up to $40,000, depending on

their losses.

Both renters and homeowners may qualify for federal assistance for other disaster-related necessary

expenses and serious needs, such as clothing, childcare, room furnishings and appliances, medical and

dental costs, vehicles and moving and storage expenses. Eligibility for some grants is determined by

completing and returning the SBA application. There is no requirement to take out a loan should it be

approved.

The first step is to apply for assistance with FEMA. Those with Kilauea-related losses may do so:

At the Disaster Recovery Center in the Kea‘au High School Gymnasium, 16-725 Kea‘au-

Pahoa Road Hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pahoa Road Hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

By Phone 800-621-3362 (FEMA). Multilingual operators are available Applicants who use 711 or Video Relay Service may also call 800-621-3362. Persons

who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY may call 800-

462-7585.



The toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Additional information on FEMA assistance is available online:

www.fema.gov/individual-disast…

To apply for SBA low-interest disaster loans, Applicants can visit the disaster recovery center for one-

on-one assistance or apply online using SBA’s secure website at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

In addition, applicants can get more information on SBA disaster assistance by calling SBA’s

Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955, by visiting www.sba.gov/disaster, or by emailing

disastercustomerservice@sba.go…. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call

(800) 877-8339.

Paper applications may be requested, and completed paper applications should be mailed to U.S. Small

Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX

76155.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



