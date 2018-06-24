By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 2:58 p.m. alarm Saturday (June 23) to the area of 84-5240 Painted Church Road in Honaunau for a dispatch reporting possibly three shooting victims.

One victim, a 39-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, was in a private vehicle being taken to Kona Community Hospital. The driver, a family member of the victim, was able to flag down a medic unit responding near the 106.5 mile marker of Mamalaoha Highway (Route 11). The victim was transferred to the medic unit and he was taken to the hospital.

A separate medic unit from Captain Cook fire station arrived near the shooting scene and waited from a staging area on Keala O Keawe Road for clearance from police to approach the shooting scene. The medic unit’s crew was later told a male victim at the shooting scene was dead and the shooter had fled on a motorcycle with their location not known. The medic unit returned to the fire station.

The fire dispatch report did not provide information about the possible third shooting victim and/or the shooter.

