

Time-lapse movie of Kilauea’s Lower East Rift Zone in Puna. This image is from a temporary research camera positioned near Kapoho looking southwest. One can see the eruptive Fissure 8 near the center. June 23, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of A panorama of Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook Vent Wide Angle from HVO Observation Tower. June 13-22, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO

(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)



Time-lapse movie of Kīlauea Caldera from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. June 13-22, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook Vent from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. June 13-22, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO

On Kīlauea Volcano’s lower East Rift Zone, lava from the fissure 8 spatter cone continues to flow in the established channel to the Kapoho coastline. A dominant ocean entry on the south edge of the flow front is producing a large laze plume. Minor overflows from the channel occur periodically, but are short-lived and do not extend beyond the current flow field. Residents in the lower Puna District of Hawaiʻi Island should remain informed and heed Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense closures, warnings, and messages (www.hawaiicounty.gov/active-al…). At Kīlauea’s summit, seismicity remained elevated overnight with as many as 40 earthquakes per hour detected at one point. Inward slumping of the rim and walls of Halemaʻumaʻu continues in response to ongoing subsidence at the summit.

At Mauna Loa, HVO seismic and deformation monitoring networks have been recording near background levels of seismicity and ground motion for at least the last six months. These observations indicate that the volcano is no longer at an elevated level of activity. Accordingly, HVO is dropping the Mauna Loa alert level to NORMAL and the aviation color code to GREEN. During the past week, only a few small-magnitude earthquakes occurred beneath the volcano. GPS and InSAR measurements show no significant changes related to the magma reservoir beneath the summit and upper Southwest Rift Zone.

There were 75 earthquakes with 3 or more felt reports on Hawaiʻi Island during the past week.

Visit the HVO website (hvo.wr.usgs.gov) for past Volcano Watch articles, Kīlauea daily eruption updates and other volcano status reports, current volcano photos, recent earthquakes, and more; call (808) 967-8862 for a Kīlauea summary update; email questions to askHVO@usgs.gov.

