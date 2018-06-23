MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police report that around 11:16 a.m., Friday (June 22), three brush fires were reported along Highway 190, at the 26, 21 and 18-mile markers between Kailua-Kona and Kamuela.

Highway 190 was closed down for approximately one hour while Hawaiʻi Fire Department extinguished the largest of the three fires located at the 18-mile marker. Cause of the fire appears to be fireworks.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating anyone who may have witnessed any of the fires being started. Please contact Detective Carrie Akina, Area II, Criminal Investigations Section at (808) 326-4646, ext. 277.

