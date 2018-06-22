MEDIA RELEASE

A report from the public of a suspicious man in a vehicle parked near Ocean View leads to arrest and the recovery of a firearm and drugs.

Hawaiʻi Island Police responded to a 7:21 a.m. Wednesday (June 20) call on the report of a male parked in a suspicious manner near the area of Aloha Boulevard. Police found the vehicle matching the description given and observed a man passed out in the driver seat of the vehicle holding a pistol.

Police were able to apprehend the man without incident, and the pistol was recovered. Following a search of the vehicle, police found methamphetamine and related drug paraphernalia.

The man was identified as Nikolaus Jason Slavik, a 39-year-old Kailua-Kona man with no permanent address. He was charged with an array of offenses that include, having a firearm on the highway, two firearm registration violations, fraudulent license plates, possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

He is being held in lieu of $8,525.00 bail pending a court appearance today, (June 21).

