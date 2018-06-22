MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance with locating a Mountain View man who was reported missing.

89-year-old Akio Yogi was last seen at 6 p.m., Monday evening, (June 18), in the 18-1400 block of Highway 11 in Mt. View. He has a medical condition that requires medication.

Yogi is described as 5-feet-5-inches, 130 pounds with graying hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a fleece-lined denim jacket over a blue button-up aloha shirt, faded blue jeans, “Crocs” for footwear and may have been carrying a flashlight.

On Thursday, (June 21), and acting on a tip from the public, police and the victim’s family members were not able to find the victim after a reported sighting of him just above the Pana`ewa Zoo on Stainback Highway. Family members told investigators that Yogi had previously worked in the Waiākea Forest Reserve and is familiar with that area.

Anyone who may have information of his whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Jesse Kerr of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2379 or Jesse.Kerr@hawaiicounty.gov.

