MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police are investigating a reported missing person that occurred within a designated evacuation area inundated by lava.

The missing person is identified as 48-year-old Mark Lawrence Kramer, a resident of the Puna district. Kramer is described as a 5-feet-9-inches, 160 pounds, medium build with wavy shoulder-length hair.

A report was received on Tuesday, (June 19), that Kramer had gone into the evacuated Kapoho area the day prior, (June 18), circumventing blockades on Highway 137 with the intent of resupplying an acquaintance who had remained within the evacuation zone. It was reported that his last contact was during a phone call in which he related he was lost on a hardened lava flow, communications ended when his battery died.

It was reported that Kramer never reached the residence within the evacuated area and had not been heard from since. Hawaiʻi Fire Department has conducted an overflight of the area with negative results.

Mark Kramer also has an outstanding warrant of arrest which is pending service.

Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Police Departments non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Wendall Carter of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2383 or Wendall.Carter@hawaiicounty.go….

Police remind the public that evacuated lava zones remain dangerous with many contributing hazards. Roadblocks and barricades have been established for public safety and should not be circumvented.

